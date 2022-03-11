March 11: Russian convoy outside Kyiv disperses. U.S. inflation soars to 40-year high.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, March 11, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russian convoy disperses, but threat to Kyiv remains
2. Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail
3. US inflation soars to 7.9%, a 40-year high
4. Players OK MLB offer, paving way to 162-game season
📱 [Trending] this morning
Could your Tinder match be a Russian spy?
Your love connection could be an agent in disguise.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Zelenskyy denies Russian claims Ukraine will use chemical or biological weapons.
🔴 U.S. extends mask mandate for travelers.
🔴 Winter storm blasts across Midwest headed for East Coast for the weekend.
