March 11: Russian convoy outside Kyiv disperses. U.S. inflation soars to 40-year high.

Good morning! It's Friday, March 11, 2022.

1️. Russian convoy disperses, but threat to Kyiv remains

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows a closeup view of fires in an industrial area and nearby fields in southern Chernihiv, Ukraine, during the Russian invasion, Thursday, March 10, 2022. (Satellite image ©2022 Maxar Technologies via AP)

2. Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail

Jussie Smollett has been sentenced to 150 days in jail.

3. US inflation soars to 7.9%, a 40-year high

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 10: Customers shop for meat at a supermarket on June 10, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. Inflation rose 5% in the 12-month period ending in May, the biggest jump since August 2008. Food prices rose 2.2 percent for the same period. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

4. Players OK MLB offer, paving way to 162-game season

Locked gates are shown at Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves baseball team, Wednesday, March 2, 2022, in Atlanta. With owners and players unable to agree on a labor contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred followed through with his threat on Tuesday and canceled the first two series for each of the 30 major league teams. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Could your Tinder match be a Russian spy?

Your love connection could be an agent in disguise.

🔴 Zelenskyy denies Russian claims Ukraine will use chemical or biological weapons.

🔴 U.S. extends mask mandate for travelers.

🔴 Winter storm blasts across Midwest headed for East Coast for the weekend.

