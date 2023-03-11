March 12: More storms head to flooded California, and Trump, DeSantis shadowbox in Midwest

Good morning! It’s Sunday March 12, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. California flooding displaces thousands; more storms due
2. Buster Murdaugh girlfriend: Reporters’ behavior ‘unsettling’
3. DeSantis, Trump in Iowa for their first dueling events
4. Officials warn Texans against spring break travel to Mexico
📱 [Trending] this morning
RECURRING NIGHTMARE, OR ISOLATED INCIDENT?
Silicon Valley Bank experienced one of the oldest problems in banking — a bank run — which led to its failure on Friday. But this may not be the beginning of a repeat of 2008’s economic collapse.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s later than you think. Daylight saving time has begun, so set your clocks an hour later today.
🔴 Will dresses and awards be the only things striking at tonight’s Academy Awards ceremony?
🔴 The brackets for this year’s NCAA basketball tournaments will be released on Sunday evening.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.