March 12: Space could be the next frontier of US-Russia hostilities. Inflation up 7.9%.

FILE – In this Saturday, April 24, 2021, file photo made available by NASA, the SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station for docking. NASA says the International Space Station remains at increased risk from orbiting debris following this week’s Russian weapons test. On Monday, Nov. 15, 2021, Russia used a missile to destroy a satellite in an orbit just above the space station. (NASA via AP, File)

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Russian air assault intensifies, attacks continue further west

An explosion is seen in an apartment building after Russian army tank fires in Mariupol, Ukraine, Friday, March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

2. US accuses Russia of using UN council for ‘disinformation’

The United Nations Security Council listens to comments during a meeting, Friday, March 11, 2022, at UN headquarters. The Russian request for the Security Council meeting followed a U.S. rejection of Russian accusations that Ukraine is operating chemical and biological labs with U.S. support. (UNTV via AP)

3. How much more is inflation costing you?

A collection of newspaper cuttings with headlines all dealing with inflation. Shot with Canon EOS 1Ds Mark III.

4. Video: LA reporter discussing hit-and-run interrupted by crash

Cars crash live on air behind Gene Kang March 10, 2022. (KTLA)

He’s apparently a space cowboy. Bet you weren’t ready for that!

The latest Russian threat to America conjures images of science fiction classics.

🔴 Fleeing Ukrainians struggle with leaving homeland.

🔴 How much did Brian Laundrie’s parents know?

🔴 Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents

