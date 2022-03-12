March 12: Space could be the next frontier of US-Russia hostilities. Inflation up 7.9%.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 12, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russian air assault intensifies, attacks continue further west
2. US accuses Russia of using UN council for ‘disinformation’
3. How much more is inflation costing you?
4. Video: LA reporter discussing hit-and-run interrupted by crash
📱 [Trending] this morning
He’s apparently a space cowboy. Bet you weren’t ready for that!
The latest Russian threat to America conjures images of science fiction classics.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Fleeing Ukrainians struggle with leaving homeland.
🔴 How much did Brian Laundrie’s parents know?
🔴 Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
