March 13: US works to prevent crisis after two banks collapse. Disturbing trend of missing Americans in Mexico.

Good morning! It’s Monday March 13, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. US works to prevent crisis as SVB, Signature Bank collapse
2. Disturbing trend of Americans going missing in Mexico
3. Migrant smuggling boat crash leaves 8 dead off CA coast
4. Oscars 2023 updates: Show highlights and winners
📱 [Trending] this morning
BUSTER MURDAUGH GIRLFRIEND: REPORTERS’ BEHAVIOR ‘UNSETTLING’
A few days after Buster Murdaugh filed a police report complaining about the media, his girlfriend has made a second complaint about the press.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, President Joe Biden is expected to deliver remarks Monday morning on how the U.S. “will maintain a resilient banking system to protect our historic economic recovery.”
🔴 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is expected to deliver remarks in Iowa, while 2024 GOP hopeful Nikki Haley hits the campaign trail in South Carolina.
🔴 Texas’ Department of Public Safety issues warnings against state students traveling to Mexico for spring break.
