March 14: Biden signs order on gun control. Bank collapses get political.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday March 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Biden expected to sign new executive order on gun control
2. SVB, Signature Bank collapses get political
3. Last location of 3 women missing in Mexico unknown
4. Trump hits DeSantis in first Iowa speech of 2024 campaign
📱 [Trending] this morning
FLORIDA WOMAN CHARGED WITH STUFFING BOYFRIEND IN SUITCASE
The pre-trial conference for a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase until he died is set to begin this month.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The closely watched Consumer Price Index data is released for February. Figures published last month revealed that CPI increased by 6.4% in the year to January.
🔴 The Institute for Economics and Peace will launch its Global Terrorism Index, which ranks and compares countries according to the impact of terrorism and provides a summary of global trends.
🔴 The 2023 SXSW Film Festival Jury Awards are announced as part of the Austin, Texas, South By Southwest Conference & Festival.
