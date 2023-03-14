March 14: Biden signs order on gun control. Bank collapses get political.

People look at signs posted outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation is seizing the assets of Silicon Valley Bank, marking the largest bank failure since Washington Mutual during the height of the 2008 financial crisis. The FDIC ordered the closure of Silicon Valley Bank and immediately took position of all deposits at the bank Friday. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday March 14, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In these undated photos provided by the Penitas Police Department, from left are sisters Maritza Rios, 47, and Marina Rios, 48, and their friend, Dora Saenz, 53. On Friday, March 10, 2023, authorities said the three women haven’t been heard from since traveling from Texas into Mexico on Feb. 24 to sell clothes at a flea market. (Courtesy of Penitas Police Department via AP)

Silicon Valley Bank collapsed Friday after depositors rushed to pull funds from the tech lender. (Getty Images)

Marina Perez Rios, 48; Maritza Trinidad Perez Rios, 47; and Dora Alicia Cervantes Saenz, 53, went missing on Friday, Feb. 24. (Source: Penitas Police Department)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) speaks to the crowd after being sworn in to begin his second term during an inauguration ceremony outside the Old Capitol Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Tallahassee.

📱 [Trending] this morning

The pre-trial conference for a Florida woman accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase until he died is set to begin this month.

This Monday, Feb. 24, 2020 booking photo from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office shows Sarah Boone. Boone is accused of zipping her boyfriend into a suitcase, recording his repeated cries for help and leaving him locked inside until he died, according to sheriff’s office documents. (Orange County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The closely watched Consumer Price Index data is released for February. Figures published last month revealed that CPI increased by 6.4% in the year to January.

🔴 The Institute for Economics and Peace will launch its Global Terrorism Index, which ranks and compares countries according to the impact of terrorism and provides a summary of global trends.

🔴 The 2023 SXSW Film Festival Jury Awards are announced as part of the Austin, Texas, South By Southwest Conference & Festival.

