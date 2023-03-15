March 15: GOP holds border hearing in Texas. Fauci says attacks on him are political

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fauci: Clear that COVID-19 attacks are politically motivated
2. Biden’s defense budget anticipates threat from China, Russia
3. Firm detects carcinogens in water near East Palestine
4. Texas ranchers say their land is at the mercy of cartels
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA WEBB TELESCOPE CAPTURES STAR ON CUSP OF DEATH
NASA released the picture Tuesday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its closely watched Producer Price Index for February, measuring inflation at the wholesale level.
🔴 Business Roundtable publishes its quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey, providing a forward-looking view of the U.S. economy.
🔴 China will begin issuing visas to foreign tourists for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out three years ago.
