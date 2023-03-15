March 15: GOP holds border hearing in Texas. Fauci says attacks on him are political

Updated:

Construction crews on Jan. 30 build a state border wall in Los Indios, Texas, in Cameron County, Texas. (Sandra Sanchez/Border Report)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 15, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Fauci: Clear that COVID-19 attacks are politically motivated

Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared Tuesday evening on NewsNation’s “CUOMO.”

2. Biden’s defense budget anticipates threat from China, Russia

President Biden speaks to reporters as he returns to the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023. Biden held an event in Philadelphia, Pa., to discuss his newly released FY 2024 budget.

3. Firm detects carcinogens in water near East Palestine

FILE – This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

4. Texas ranchers say their land is at the mercy of cartels

Texas rancher Debbie Douglas. Credit: NewsNation

NASA WEBB TELESCOPE CAPTURES STAR ON CUSP OF DEATH

NASA released the picture Tuesday at the South by Southwest conference in Austin, Texas.

This image provided by NASA shows the star Wolf-Rayet 124, center, captured by the James Webb Space Telescope in June 2022. A surrounding nebula is made of material cast off from the aging star in random ejections, and from dust produced in the ensuing turbulence. The telescope captured the rare and fleeting phase of the star on the cusp of death. (NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The government’s Bureau of Labor Statistics releases its closely watched Producer Price Index for February, measuring inflation at the wholesale level.

🔴 Business Roundtable publishes its quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey, providing a forward-looking view of the U.S. economy.

🔴 China will begin issuing visas to foreign tourists for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out three years ago.

