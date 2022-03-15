March 15: Ukraine fighting spans several fronts. Reports of gasoline thefts on the rise.

FILE – Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service, a firefighter hugs an elderly woman after evacuation from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP)

FILE – Ray Carter, left, and Bobbie Carter right, shop at the new Homeland grocery store, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

The WHO is monitoring deltacron, a hybrid variant of COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

Gas prices are displayed at gas stations in Englewood, N.J., Monday, March 7, 2022. Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

📱 [Trending] this morning

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Defense sources say Russians may only be able to keep fighting 10 to 14 more days.

🔴 Israel sets up field hospital in western Ukraine for refugees.

🔴 Evan Rachel Wood opens up about abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

