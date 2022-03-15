March 15: Ukraine fighting spans several fronts. Reports of gasoline thefts on the rise.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ukraine war, Day 20: Fighting rages across several fronts
2. Where inflation has spiked the most since this time last year
3. WHO now tracking hybrid COVID-19 variant: ‘deltacron’
4. As prices spike, reports of gasoline thefts on the rise
📱 [Trending] this morning
Stretch your fuel dollar with these tips
Are you the type who revs your engine right before the light changes? Stop it.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Defense sources say Russians may only be able to keep fighting 10 to 14 more days.
🔴 Israel sets up field hospital in western Ukraine for refugees.
🔴 Evan Rachel Wood opens up about abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.
