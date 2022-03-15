March 15: Ukraine fighting spans several fronts. Reports of gasoline thefts on the rise.

[Your Morning]
Posted: | Updated:

FILE – Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Ukraine war, Day 20: Fighting rages across several fronts

In this photo released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service, a firefighter hugs an elderly woman after evacuation from an apartment building hit by shelling in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 14, 2022. (Ukrainian State Emergency Service via AP)

2. Where inflation has spiked the most since this time last year

FILE – Ray Carter, left, and Bobbie Carter right, shop at the new Homeland grocery store, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

3. WHO now tracking hybrid COVID-19 variant: ‘deltacron’

The WHO is monitoring deltacron, a hybrid variant of COVID-19. (Photo: Getty Images)

4. As prices spike, reports of gasoline thefts on the rise

Gas prices are displayed at gas stations in Englewood, N.J., Monday, March 7, 2022. Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Stretch your fuel dollar with these tips

Are you the type who revs your engine right before the light changes? Stop it.

FILE – Gas prices are displayed at a Mobil gas station in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Defense sources say Russians may only be able to keep fighting 10 to 14 more days.

🔴 Israel sets up field hospital in western Ukraine for refugees.

🔴 Evan Rachel Wood opens up about abuse allegations against Marilyn Manson.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation