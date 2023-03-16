March 16: Video of Russian jet-US drone collision released. Mexican pharmacy pills laced with fentanyl: Study

Good morning! It’s Thursday March 16, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Video: Russian fighter jet collides with US drone
2. Mexican pharmacies selling fentanyl-laced pills: Study
3. Biden vows to lower prescription drug prices
4. Border Patrol understaffed and struggling: Texas officials
📱 [Trending] this morning
FRENCH BULLDOG OUSTS LABARADOR RETRIEVER TO BECOME TOP US BREED
Frenchies ousted Labrador retrievers from the top spot after a record 31 years.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Energy Information Administration releases its Annual Energy Outlook, providing long-term projections of U.S. energy production, consumption and markets.
🔴 Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellen testifies about President Joe Biden’s proposed 2024 budget before the Senate Committee on Finance.
🔴 The first round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball “March Madness” championship tournament begins.
