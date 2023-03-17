March 17: First Republic bailed out by big banks. Youth violence on the rise nationwide.

Updated:

A person walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. First Republic shares lost over 60 percent on Monday even after regulators took actions Sunday evening to backstop all depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and offer additional funding to other troubled institutions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Friday March 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. First Republic getting bailed out by large banks in $30B plan

2. Communities face rising youth violence across the nation

(Credit: Getty Images)

3. California’s waves of atmospheric rivers are devastating crops

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

4. Shanquella Robinson killed over ‘jealousy,’ activist believes

Credit: Robinson Family

📱 [Trending] this morning

MAYOR: ‘DIVISION’ IN COPLESS COLORADO TOWN OVER WAY FORWARD

Facing a yearslong shortage of officers, Nederland city officials opted to shutter the department after a monthslong search for a new marshal.

The Nederland, Colorado, town hall building is shown. (NewsNation)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Happy St. Patrick’s Day, an event celebrated with parties and parades worldwide.

🔴 A court review hearing is scheduled for Ethan Crumbley, charged as an adult with terrorism and murder for allegedly killing four students at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.

🔴 Taylor Swift begins the U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour.”

[Your Morning]

