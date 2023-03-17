March 17: First Republic bailed out by big banks. Youth violence on the rise nationwide.

Good morning! It’s Friday March 17, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. First Republic getting bailed out by large banks in $30B plan
2. Communities face rising youth violence across the nation
3. California’s waves of atmospheric rivers are devastating crops
4. Shanquella Robinson killed over ‘jealousy,’ activist believes
MAYOR: ‘DIVISION’ IN COPLESS COLORADO TOWN OVER WAY FORWARD
Facing a yearslong shortage of officers, Nederland city officials opted to shutter the department after a monthslong search for a new marshal.
🔴 Happy St. Patrick’s Day, an event celebrated with parties and parades worldwide.
🔴 A court review hearing is scheduled for Ethan Crumbley, charged as an adult with terrorism and murder for allegedly killing four students at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.
🔴 Taylor Swift begins the U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour.”
