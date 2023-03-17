March 17: First Republic bailed out by big banks. Youth violence on the rise nationwide.

A person walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. First Republic shares lost over 60 percent on Monday even after regulators took actions Sunday evening to backstop all depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and offer additional funding to other troubled institutions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A person walks by the First Republic Bank headquarters on March 13, 2023 in San Francisco, California. First Republic shares lost over 60 percent on Monday even after regulators took actions Sunday evening to backstop all depositors in failed Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank and offer additional funding to other troubled institutions. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(Credit: Getty Images)

Floodwaters surround homes and vehicles in the community of Pajaro in Monterey County, Calif., on Monday, March 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

Credit: Robinson Family

Facing a yearslong shortage of officers, Nederland city officials opted to shutter the department after a monthslong search for a new marshal.

The Nederland, Colorado, town hall building is shown. (NewsNation)

🔴 Happy St. Patrick’s Day, an event celebrated with parties and parades worldwide.

🔴 A court review hearing is scheduled for Ethan Crumbley, charged as an adult with terrorism and murder for allegedly killing four students at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, Michigan.

🔴 Taylor Swift begins the U.S. leg of “The Eras Tour.”

