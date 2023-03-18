March 18: ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over war. A new ‘Twitter Files’ was published.

Good morning! It’s Saturday March 18, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ICC issues arrest warrant for Putin over Ukraine war crimes
2. Latest ‘Twitter Files’ allege censorship of proven facts
3. Will Trump face charges for Stormy Daniels hush payments?
4. Biden to seek more punishments for leaders of failed banks
📱 [Trending] this morning
SUITCASE MURDER: BROTHER BREAKS DOWN RECALLING SUSAN LAFORGE
Daniel LaForge, the brother of Susan, said the news was “surreal” and that he can’t believe it’s reality.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Protests continue in France against that government’s pension system reform, which passed without a vote in the country’s National Assembly.
🔴 Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland is in Oregon, highlighting federal efforts to bolster wildland fire preparedness and response.
🔴 The Bastion Institute holds a foreign policy panel event featuring former Vice President Mike Pence and former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.
