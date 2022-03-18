March 18: Theater rubble searched as bombardment continues. US sends ‘kamikaze drones’ to Ukraine

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, March 18, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Theater rubble searched as Russia’s assault continues
2. US sending ‘kamikaze drones’ to support Ukraine’s defense
3. Ukrainian refugees coming to US via Mexico
4. 13-year-old behind wheel of truck in crash that killed nine
📱 [Trending] this morning
California city may declare Chick-fil-A a public nuisance
Why did the chicken block the road?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Biden calls Putin “a murderous dictator, a pure thug.”
🔴 Australia sanctions Russian billionaires with mining industry laws.
🔴 Zelenskyy Legos raise over $100K for Ukraine.
