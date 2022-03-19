March 19: Does Putin have an exit strategy available? And a winning play at the NCAA tournament — by cheerleaders.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 19, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Denied easy victory, Russia presses reduced goals in Ukraine
2. Lawmakers split over suspending federal gas tax
3. Explained: Science entangled in transgender athlete debate
4. Don Young, longest serving member of House, dies.
📱 [Trending] this morning
INDIANA GETS A BOOST FROM AN UNLIKELY SOURCE
THE HOOSIERS’ FIRST-ROUND GAME AGAINST ST. MARY’S IN THE NCAA TOURNEY’S OPENING ROUND WAS A WINNING EFFORT FOR TWO OF THE SCHOOL’S STUDENTS.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NCAA men’s basketball tournament moves into its second round.
🔴 The Producers Guild Awards provide some insight into the Academy Awards’ best picture category.
🔴 Tony and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts’ new comedy, “The Minutes,” debuts on Broadway.
