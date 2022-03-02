March 2: Biden delivers first State of the Union address. Americans donating to help Ukraine.

Goods donated by Americans to Ukraine

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. (Saul Loeb, Pool via AP)

A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

FILE – The Aeroflot Airbus A330 plane taxies out at Sheremetyevo airport, Moscow, Monday, June 24, 2013. Delta Air Lines has suspended its partnership with Russian national airline Aeroflot following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Atlanta-based Delta on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, said the decision was effective immediately. (AP Photo/ Sergei Ivanov, File)

Refugees from Ukraine cross into Poland at the Medyka crossing, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Ambassadors from dozens of countries on Monday backed a proposal demanding that Russia halt its attack on Ukraine, as the U.N. General Assembly held a rare emergency session during a day of frenzied and sometimes fractious diplomacy surrounding the five-day-old war. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

📱 [Trending] this morning

American generosity is on full display helping the people of Ukraine.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russians intensify bombardment of Ukrainian cities, leaving civilians dead.

🔴 There’s another Bush making waves in Texas politics; George P. Bush in runoff for AG.

🔴 ‘Pawn Stars’ star Rick Harrison sued by 81-year-old mother.

