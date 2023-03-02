March 2: Symptoms still abound in East Palestine. Union says Norfolk Southern offered sick pay for fewer inspections.

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Chemical burns, nose bleeds: Symptoms still abound in East Palestine
2. Norfolk Southern offered sick pay for fewer inspections: Union
3. Prosecution wraps its case at Alex Murdaugh murder trial
4. This wealthy Atlanta neighborhood could divorce from the city
📱 [Trending] this morning
CARTELS FIND CREATIVE WAYS TO SMUGGLE DRUGS INTO THE US
Coconuts, crutches, car batteries, coffee cans and carrots all have one thing in common — they’ve been packed with drugs and shipped to the United States.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.
🔴 The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water.
🔴 Two NFL players are due in court for arraignment on a felony indictment charging them with severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.