March 2: Symptoms still abound in East Palestine. Union says Norfolk Southern offered sick pay for fewer inspections.

FILE – This photo taken with a drone shows portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed Friday night in East Palestine, Ohio are still on fire at mid-day Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. Toxic wastewater used to extinguish a fire following a train derailment in Ohio is headed to a Houston suburb for disposal. Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo says “firefighting water” from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment is to be disposed of in the county and she is seeking more information.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 2, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A tank car sits on a trailer as the cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freight train that derailed over a week ago continues in East Palestine, Ohio, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Prosecutor Creighton Waters holds up a composite sketch Alex Murdaugh helped make during closing arguments in Murdaugh’s double murder trial at the Colleton County Courthouse on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. The 54-year-old attorney is standing trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son at their Colleton County home and hunting lodge on June 7, 2021. (Joshua Boucher/The State via AP, Pool)

American suburban luxury home in Atlanta (Buckhead).

📱 [Trending] this morning

Coconuts, crutches, car batteries, coffee cans and carrots all have one thing in common — they’ve been packed with drugs and shipped to the United States.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Labor Department reports on the number of people who applied for unemployment benefits last week.

🔴 The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to propose restrictions on harmful “forever chemicals” in drinking water.

🔴 Two NFL players are due in court for arraignment on a felony indictment charging them with severely beating a man at a Las Vegas nightclub.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.