March 20: Zelenskyy calls out Russia on the attack of Mariupol. And playing catch-up ball with QB Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shared his feelings on tomatoes during a recent Twitter exchange with a 49ers player. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes.

A hospital worker walks into a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

2. Gas prices decline around nation amid falling oil prices

Fuel pump filling car at gas station. (Getty)

3. Kentanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts Monday

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)

4. 1 dead, at least 20 wounded in Arkansas car show shooting

Police lights. (Getty Images)

AN AUDIBLE ON WHAT’S EDIBLE: MAHOMES THROWS TOMATOES OUT OF THE END ZONE

THE ALL-PRO QUARTERBACK AND NOTED KETCHUP ENTHUSIAST IS NO FAN OF THE RED FRUIT.

🔴 The NCAA tournament continues, with men’s and women’s second-round action.

🔴 The Vernal, or Spring Equinox ushers in spring. Day and night are equal length today.

🔴 The Writers Guild of America hands out its annual awards for film and television.

