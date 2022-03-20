March 20: Zelenskyy calls out Russia on the attack of Mariupol. And playing catch-up ball with QB Mahomes.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Zelenskyy says siege of Mariupol involved war crimes.
2. Gas prices decline around nation amid falling oil prices
3. Kentanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearing starts Monday
4. 1 dead, at least 20 wounded in Arkansas car show shooting
📱 [Trending] this morning
AN AUDIBLE ON WHAT’S EDIBLE: MAHOMES THROWS TOMATOES OUT OF THE END ZONE
THE ALL-PRO QUARTERBACK AND NOTED KETCHUP ENTHUSIAST IS NO FAN OF THE RED FRUIT.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The NCAA tournament continues, with men’s and women’s second-round action.
🔴 The Vernal, or Spring Equinox ushers in spring. Day and night are equal length today.
🔴 The Writers Guild of America hands out its annual awards for film and television.
