March 20: Zelenskyy calls out Russia on the attack of Mariupol. And playing catch-up ball with QB Mahomes.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 20, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

A hospital worker walks into a basement used as a bomb shelter at the Ohmatdyt children’s hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, Saturday, March 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

Fuel pump filling car at gas station. (Getty)

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)

Police lights. (Getty Images)

📱 [Trending] this morning

THE ALL-PRO QUARTERBACK AND NOTED KETCHUP ENTHUSIAST IS NO FAN OF THE RED FRUIT.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shared his feelings on tomatoes during a recent Twitter exchange with a 49ers player. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The NCAA tournament continues, with men’s and women’s second-round action.

🔴 The Vernal, or Spring Equinox ushers in spring. Day and night are equal length today.

🔴 The Writers Guild of America hands out its annual awards for film and television.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.