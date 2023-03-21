March 21: No indictment for Trump today. Los Angeles school workers go on strike.

FILE – Former President Donald Trump stands on stage after announcing a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump has spent years teasing the prospect of another presidential run. But in the first week since announcing his third bid for the White House, he’s done little to suggest that he’s organizing a traditional campaign.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday March 21, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FILE – Former President Donald Trump stands on stage after announcing a third run for president at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 15, 2022. Trump has spent years teasing the prospect of another presidential run. But in the first week since announcing his third bid for the White House, he’s done little to suggest that he’s organizing a traditional campaign.

Students pose for a snapshot after walking the picket line with their teachers and parents on the third day of the teachers’ strike, Jan. 16, 2019, outside Dahlia Heights Elementary School in the Eagle Rock section of Los Angeles. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Chicago, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

FILE – Chinese President Xi Jinping, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk to each other during their meeting in Beijing, China on Feb. 4, 2022. Just weeks before the Feb. 24, 2022, invasion, Xi hosted Putin in Beijing for the opening of the Winter Olympics, at which time the sides issued a joint statement pledging their commitment to a “no limits” friendship. China has since ignored Western criticism and reaffirmed that pledge, underscoring how the two countries have aligned their foreign policies to oppose the liberal international world order led by the United States and its democratic allies. (Alexei Druzhinin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)

A Massachusetts man tried to hire a contract killer to kill his wife after she sought a restraining order against him.

John Marvin Murdaugh and Buster Murdaugh talk in the double murder trial of Alex Murdaugh at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

🔴 Will interest rates keep rising? We’ll know soon, as the Federal Open Market Committee starts its regular two-day meeting.

🔴 The NATO secretary-general holds a news conference to discuss the evolving security situation in Europe and the alliance’s response.

🔴 Chinese President Xi Jinping continues to hold talks with counterpart Vladimir Putin, with discussion expected on a range of issues including Ukraine.

