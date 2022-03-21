March 21: Russia demands Mariupol surrender. 1 shot, 27 wounded at Arkansas car show

Maury Povich on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. (Photo by: Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Russia demands Mariupol surrender; Ukrainians refuse

A woman walks past a burning apartment building after shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Sunday, March 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

2. 1 dead, 27 wounded in Arkansas car show shooting

Crime scene tape lies on the ground, Sunday, March 20, 2022 at the scene where a shooting that left over 20 injured and one dead occurred Saturday night in Dumas, Ark. (Staci Vandagriff/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP)

3. There’s another reason gas prices are about to rise

Gas prices are displayed at gas stations in Englewood, N.J., Monday, March 7, 2022. Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

4. White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week

President Joe Biden speaks at the National League of Cities Congressional City Conference, Monday, March 14, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

📱 [Trending] this morning

‘Maury’ show ending after 31 seasons

But how will we know who the father is?

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as war of attrition.

🔴 Chernobyl workers rotated out after 600-hour shift.

🔴 Confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court.

