March 21: Russia demands Mariupol surrender. 1 shot, 27 wounded at Arkansas car show

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, March 21, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russia demands Mariupol surrender; Ukrainians refuse
2. 1 dead, 27 wounded in Arkansas car show shooting
3. There’s another reason gas prices are about to rise
4. White House: Biden to visit Poland on Europe trip this week
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘Maury’ show ending after 31 seasons
But how will we know who the father is?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Amid new bombings, Ukraine now seen as war of attrition.
🔴 Chernobyl workers rotated out after 600-hour shift.
🔴 Confirmation hearings begin for Ketanji Brown Jackson for U.S. Supreme Court.
