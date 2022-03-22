March 22: Russia continue hypersonic missile barrage. Tornadoes strike Texas as spring storm strengthens.

A sign stands outside of a McDonald’s restaurant February 9, 2009 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A woman measures a window before covering it with plastic sheets in a building damaged by a bombing the previous day in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, March 21, 2022. As Russia intensified its effort to pound Mariupol into submission, its ground offensive in other parts of Ukraine has become bogged down. Western officials and analysts say the conflict is turning into a grinding war of attrition, with Russia bombarding cities.(AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson is sworn in for her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday, March 21, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Several tornadoes struck Texas on Monday afternoon, and the storm system that produced them is moving east toward Louisiana.

Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens gestures while speaking to reporters in Jefferson City on Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, after he filed to run in the Republican primary for U.S. Senate. Greitens resigned in 2018 a year-and-a-half into his first term as governor, but is staging a political comeback as he seeks the seat being vacated by the retirement of incumbent Republican Sen. Roy Blunt. (AP Photo/David A. Lieb)

Once again, the Golden Arches proves itself the master of food hype.

Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs shared his feelings on tomatoes during a recent Twitter exchange with a 49ers player. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

🔴 Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal to bring cease-fire, Russian withdrawal.

🔴 Russia stops talks with Japan over sanctions.

🔴 Severe weather expected in Louisiana, across Deep South.

