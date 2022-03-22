March 22: Russia continue hypersonic missile barrage. Tornadoes strike Texas as spring storm strengthens.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 22, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Once again, the Golden Arches proves itself the master of food hype.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss deal to bring cease-fire, Russian withdrawal.
🔴 Russia stops talks with Japan over sanctions.
🔴 Severe weather expected in Louisiana, across Deep South.
