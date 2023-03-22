March 22: Trump indictment possible Wednesday. Cartels recruiting US gangs for drug distribution.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Trump’s Tuesday prediction wrong, vote possible Wednesday
2. Cartels recruit US gangs to distribute drugs
3. Americans are going to Mexico, Canada in search of Ozempic
4. Stephen Smith’s death now considered homicide, attorney says
📱 [Trending] this morning
BAGELS & DRUG TESTING: MOMS FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST HOSPITALS
“Kaitlin paced her hospital room, terrified that her child would be taken from her,” the complaint states.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee votes on whether to increase interest rates, and if so, by how much. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will explain the Fed’s thinking in a news conference.
🔴 Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a Women’s History Month reception at the White House.
