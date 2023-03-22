March 22: Trump indictment possible Wednesday. Cartels recruiting US gangs for drug distribution.

Updated:

People hold up posters as part of a protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump’s anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 22, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Trump’s Tuesday prediction wrong, vote possible Wednesday

People hold up posters as part of a protest in front of the courthouse ahead of former President Donald Trump’s anticipated indictment on Monday, March 20, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

2. Cartels recruit US gangs to distribute drugs

FILE – A display of the fentanyl and meth that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Nogales Port of Entry is shown during a press conference, Jan. 31, 2019, in Nogales, Ariz. On Tuesday, Feb. 7, President Joe Biden faced harsh rebukes from multiple angles as he spoke during his State of the Union address about trying to contain a drug overdose crisis driven by powerful illicit synthetic opioids like fentanyl, that has been killing more than 100,000 people a year in the U.S. (Mamta Popat/Arizona Daily Star via AP, File)

3. Americans are going to Mexico, Canada in search of Ozempic

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication Ozempic (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Stephen Smith’s death now considered homicide, attorney says

Photo: Sandy and Stephen Smith | Provided

Trending this morning

BAGELS & DRUG TESTING: MOMS FILE COMPLAINT AGAINST HOSPITALS

“Kaitlin paced her hospital room, terrified that her child would be taken from her,” the complaint states.

Toasted Bagel with Cream Cheese at your Desk – Photographed on a Hasselblad H3D11-39 megapixel Camera System

What we're watching

🔴 The Federal Open Market Committee votes on whether to increase interest rates, and if so, by how much. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will explain the Fed’s thinking in a news conference.

🔴 Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.

🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden host a Women’s History Month reception at the White House.

Your Morning

