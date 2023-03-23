March 23: TikTok CEO heads to Congress. Trump grand jury meets again.

FILE – This photo shows a TikTok app logo in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. In the latest salvo in the battle over the Chinese-owned video sharing app, Beijing says a ban on the use of TikTok by official European Union institutions will harm business confidence in Europe. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

Good morning! It’s Thursday March 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Fed delivers small rate hike, more tightening possible

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs amid recent turmoil in financial markets spurred by the collapse of two U.S. banks.

2. Trump grand jury hearing expected Thursday

A member of the NYPD stands outside of Trump Tower on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)

3. Congress is worried about TikTok; should you be?

FILE – This photo shows a TikTok app logo in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020. In the latest salvo in the battle over the Chinese-owned video sharing app, Beijing says a ban on the use of TikTok by official European Union institutions will harm business confidence in Europe. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

4. Norfolk Southern CEO defends safety record before Senate

Norfolk Southern Corporation President and CEO, Alan Shaw, testifies before a US Senate Committee on Environment and Public Works hearing on the environmental and public health threats from the Norfolk Southern February 3 train derailment, on March 9, 2023, in Washington, DC. – The National Transportation Safety Board announced a special investigation on March 7 into the safety record of Norfolk Southern Railway, a month after the accident in East Palestine, Ohio. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

RAPE KIT EXAM PERFORMED ON STEPHEN SMITH WITHIN HOURS OF DEATH

Michael Duncan,  a former South Carolina Highway Patrol supervisor, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that troopers were never given the opportunity to present their evidence and findings.

Photo: Sandy and Stephen Smith | Provided

🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden travel to Canada for the first time since taking office, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

🔴 The National Book Critics announce their Circle Awards in the categories of fiction, criticism, nonfiction and autobiography. 

🔴 TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

