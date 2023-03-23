March 23: TikTok CEO heads to Congress. Trump grand jury meets again.

Good morning! It’s Thursday March 23, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Fed delivers small rate hike, more tightening possible
2. Trump grand jury hearing expected Thursday
3. Congress is worried about TikTok; should you be?
4. Norfolk Southern CEO defends safety record before Senate
📱 [Trending] this morning
RAPE KIT EXAM PERFORMED ON STEPHEN SMITH WITHIN HOURS OF DEATH
Michael Duncan, a former South Carolina Highway Patrol supervisor, told NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield that troopers were never given the opportunity to present their evidence and findings.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden travel to Canada for the first time since taking office, at the invitation of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
🔴 The National Book Critics announce their Circle Awards in the categories of fiction, criticism, nonfiction and autobiography.
🔴 TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before a hearing of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.
