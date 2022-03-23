March 23: Ukrainians retake Kyiv suburb. Tornado rips through New Orleans.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 23, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ukraine retakes key Kyiv suburb, battle for Mariupol continues
2. Tornado kills at least 1 in New Orleans; storms head east
3. California governor signs law making abortion cheaper
4. Gas price stimulus checks? Lawmakers consider pump relief
📱 [Trending] this morning
Virginia holding Pappy Van Winkle bourbon lottery
Lucky Virginia residents have a shot at one of the most coveted brands of bourbon in the world.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Tornadoes hit New Orleans, Mississippi, Alabama as storm moves east.
🔴 Ukraine says Russia seized humanitarian convoy.
🔴 Jackson pushes back at GOP critics, defends judicial record.
