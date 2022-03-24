March 24: Poll shows increased support for no-fly zone. NATO says Russia has lost 7,000-15,000 troops.

☀ Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 24, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Poll: Russia has not paid a high enough price for invading Ukraine
2. NATO: 7,000-15,000 Russian troops dead in Ukraine
3. Ex-Hillsong member: Church covered up my assault
4. Full Report: NewsNation’s survey on Russia- Ukraine war
📱 [Trending] this morning
GIF creator Stephen Wilhite dies at 74
Your Facebook posts would be a lot less clever without him.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Russia moves to expel diplomats from Moscow.
🔴 Britain sending thousands more missiles to Ukraine.
🔴 State law allowing cameras in all Ohio nursing homes goes into effect.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.