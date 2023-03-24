March 24: US retaliates after deadly drone strike in Syria. Congress weighs TikTok’s future after hearing.

Updated:
Lloyd Austin

FILE – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who oppose a COVID-19 vaccination requirement on religious grounds want a federal appeals court to keep alive their legal fight against the Biden administration. Congress voted to end the requirement in Dec. 2022, however, vaccine opponents note that commanders can still make decisions on how and whether to deploy unvaccinated troops, under a memo signed last month by Defense Secretary Austin. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Friday March 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1. Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates

U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie)

2. Congress grills TikTok CEO on privacy, safety

TikTok CEO Shou Chew testifies before Congress.

3. Cohen letter, GOP demands add new layers to Trump probe

Michael Cohen, former President Trump’s longtime personal lawyer.

4. Law enforcement battling for border security in Arizona

Migrants approach the border wall in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, Dec. 21, 2022, on the other side of the border from El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

DENTIST ACCUSED OF FATALLY POISONING WIFE FORMALLY CHARGED

James Craig, 45, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder last week.

In this undated photo provided by Aurora Police Department is James Craig. Investigators say the Colorado dentist intent on killing his wife put poison in her protein shakes before finally succeeding with a rush order dose of potassium cyanide powder he said he needed to perform surgery. Craig was arrested on Sunday, March 19, 2023, on a first-degree murder charge. (Aurora Police Department via AP)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden addresses the Canadian Parliament and holds a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

🔴 The U.S. Labor Department releases state employment and unemployment figures for February.

🔴 WonderCon, the annual celebration of comic books and pop culture, opens in Anaheim, California.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

[Your Morning]

© 1998 - 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Trending on NewsNation