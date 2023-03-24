March 24: US retaliates after deadly drone strike in Syria. Congress weighs TikTok’s future after hearing.

FILE – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Nov. 16, 2022. Lawyers for a group of Navy SEALS and other Navy personnel who oppose a COVID-19 vaccination requirement on religious grounds want a federal appeals court to keep alive their legal fight against the Biden administration. Congress voted to end the requirement in Dec. 2022, however, vaccine opponents note that commanders can still make decisions on how and whether to deploy unvaccinated troops, under a memo signed last month by Defense Secretary Austin. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)