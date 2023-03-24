March 24: US retaliates after deadly drone strike in Syria. Congress weighs TikTok’s future after hearing.

Good morning! It’s Friday March 24, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1. Drone strike kills US contractor in Syria; US retaliates
2. Congress grills TikTok CEO on privacy, safety
3. Cohen letter, GOP demands add new layers to Trump probe
4. Law enforcement battling for border security in Arizona
📱 [Trending] this morning
DENTIST ACCUSED OF FATALLY POISONING WIFE FORMALLY CHARGED
James Craig, 45, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder last week.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden addresses the Canadian Parliament and holds a bilateral meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
🔴 The U.S. Labor Department releases state employment and unemployment figures for February.
🔴 WonderCon, the annual celebration of comic books and pop culture, opens in Anaheim, California.
