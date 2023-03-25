March 25: A deadly tornado hits Mississippi, Alabama. LA schools, union reach deal.

Cecily Myart-Cruz, United Teachers Los Angeles, UTLA President, with Max Arias, executive director of the Service Employees International SEIU Local 99 union, speak to thousands of Los Angeles Unified School District teachers and SEIU members rallying outside the LAUSD headquarters in Los Angeles Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

In this photo provided by Layton Hoyer, a red SUV is seen submerged in floodwater on Old Ritchey Road in Granby, Mo., early Friday, March 24, 2023. Hoyer rescued an elderly woman from the car. (Layton Hoyer via AP)

President Joe Biden issued a warning to Iran while in Canada to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

A migrant carries a child at an intake area after turning themselves in upon crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, late Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in La Joya, Texas. The U.S. government continues to report large numbers of migrants crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with an increase in adult crossers. But families and unaccompanied children are still arriving in dramatic numbers despite the weather changing in the Rio Grande Valley registering hotter days and nights. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

SEIU Local 99 Executive Director Max Arias, left, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and District superintendent Alberto Carvalho lock in arms after announcing on a new contract together in Los Angeles City Hall Friday, March 24, 2023. The Los Angeles Unified School District and union leaders say they have reached a deal on a new contract for workers after a strike that shut down the nation’s second-largest school system for three days. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

Lori Vallow Daybell, the so-called doomsday mom, currently sits in the Ada County Jail while she awaits the start of her trial beginning April 3.

FILE – Lori Vallow Daybell glances at the camera during her hearing in Rexburg, Idaho., March 6, 2020. An Idaho judge says the married couple accused of killing her two children and his previous wife in a strange doomsday-focused plot will be tried separately. Seventh District Judge Steven Boyce made the ruling Thursday, March 2, 2023, deciding that Lori Vallow Daybell would stand trial as planned on April 3, but Chad Daybell’s trial would take place at a later date, EastIdahoNews.com reported. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, Pool, File)

🔴 “Earth Hour” will roll across the globe, with famous landmarks, skylines and businesses going dark for one hour at 8:30 p.m. local time to focus attention on climate change.

🔴 Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff travel to Ghana, Tanzania and Zambia to build on the recent U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

🔴 The 2024 presidential campaign is officially underway: former President Donald Trump delivers remarks at a “Make America Great Again” rally in Waco, Texas.

