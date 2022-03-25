March 25: War enters second month with Ukrainians still determined. N. Korea claims to have fired ICBM.

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, March 25, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Will that unknown team carry you to victory?
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 U.N. reports 2,685 civilian casualties in Ukraine, real number likely higher.
🔴 Biden hints he may visit Ukrainian refugees while in Poland.
🔴 Second night of Sweet 16 features Cinderella St. Peters against powerhouse Purdue.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.