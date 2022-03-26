March 26: Further accusations in Russia’s invasion. And farewell and adieu to a trusted host and colleague.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 26, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Russia accused of taking thousands of Ukrainians hostage
2. Prominent Russians resign over war in Ukraine
3. Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dead at 50y
4. Study shows 80% of people have microplastics in blood
📱 [Trending] this morning
AN AMERICAN SNAPSHOT OF A NEWSNATION FAVORITE: JOE DONLON
IN HIS FINAL “DONLON REPORT,” OUR INTREPID ANCHOR BID A WARM AND HEARTWARMING FAREWELL TO HIS AUDIENCE, STAFF AND COLLEAGUES.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden meets with Polish President Andrzej Duda at the end of his European tour.
🔴 On the eve of the Oscars, The 42nd Razzie Awards (dis)honor the worst in filmed entertainment.
🔴 Houston and Villanova, and Arkansas and Duke, vie for bids to the NCAA men’s Final Four.
