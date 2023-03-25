March 26: More than two dozen dead in Mississippi, and Trump rallies in Waco, Texas

People sit in front of a damaged home on Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Silver City, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through […]

Good morning! It’s Sunday March 26, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Law-enforcement officers climb through debris on a diner looking for survivors early Saturday, March 25, 2023 in Rolling Fork, Miss. No one was found. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.(AP Photo/Rogelio Solis)

In this screen grab from video provided by WPVI-TV/6ABC, smoke rises from an explosion at the R.M. Palmer Co. plant in West Reading, Pa., Friday, March 24, 2023. (WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP)

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport Saturday, March 25, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

The Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is set to reopen next week after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie)

📱 [Trending] this morning

An envelope with white powder was found in Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office building, police said Friday. Officials are now investigating.

FILE – Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin reacts after a play during the first half of the team’s NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Oct. 9, 2022, in Orchard Park, N.Y. Hamlin released a video on Saturday, Jan. 28, in which he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, in what are the safety’s first public comments since he went went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Miami faces Texas, and Creighton San Diego State for a shot at the NCAA men’s Final Four.

🔴 Today marks Passion Sunday (the fifth Sunday of Lent) and Orthodox Forgiveness Sunday.

🔴 The World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play event closes out in Austin, Texas.

