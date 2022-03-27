March 27: Explosions rock Lviv. And the show must not go on and on and on.

A person walks along the red carpet during preparations for Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards outside the Dolby Theatre on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 27, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Smoke rises in the air in Lviv, western Ukraine, Saturday, March 26, 2022. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations, from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty)

FILE – U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., arrives at the federal courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted Thursday, March 24, 2022, of charges that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal $30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire at a 2016 Los Angeles fundraiser.(AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

Saint Peter’s Fousseyni Drame (10) and Hassan Drame (14) react after Saint Peter’s won a college basketball game against Purdue in the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA tournament, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

FILE – Former President Donald Trump arrives at a rally, March 12, 2022, in Florence, S.C. Trump wants to use November’s midterm elections to solidify his continued dominance of the national Republican Party. Few places are more central to that effort than Georgia. Enraged that Republican Gov. Brian Kemp didn’t advance lies that the state’s free and fair presidential election was stolen, Trump recruited former Sen. David Perdue to run against him in the May 24 primary. (AP Photo/Meg Kinnard, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

WHY IS IT THAT WHEN THEY TALK ABOUT WHY THE ACADEMY AWARDS CEREMONY IS LOSING AUDIENCE, IT’S ALWAYS ABOUT THE SHOW AND NEVER ABOUT THE MOVIES?

A person walks along the red carpet during preparations for Sunday’s 94th Academy Awards outside the Dolby Theatre on Friday, March 25, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/John Locher)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Madness continues as men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tourney Elite Eight Rounds are played.

🔴 Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” stage play hits the road with Richard Thomas as Atticus.

🔴 Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes host the 94th Academy Awards from Hollywood.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.