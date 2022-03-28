March 28: Smith slaps Rock over joke about wife. Zelenskyy demands Ukrainian sovereignty.

LOS ANGELES – JULY 3: The movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, (alt: T2) directed by James Cameron. Seen here, a Series 800 Terminator, holding an M95A1 Phased Plasma Rifle. The year is 2029 A.D. Theatrical wide release July 3, 1991. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

☀ Good morning! It’s Monday, March 28, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Ukraine’s president made a surprise video appearance Saturday at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nation and others to boost their production to counteract the loss of Russian energy supplies. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Kansas head coach Bill Self and players hold up the winning trophy after a college basketball game in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA tournament against Miami Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Chicago. Kansas won 76-50 to advance to the Final Four. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Israeli Zaka Rescue and Recovery team carry the body of a victim at the scene of shooting attack In Hadera, Israel, Sunday, March 27, 2022. A pair of gunmen killed two people and wounded four others in a shooting spree in central Israel before they were killed by police, according to police and medical officials. The identity of the gunmen was not immediately known, but police called them “terrorists,” the term usually used for Arab assailants. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)

Trending this morning

LOS ANGELES – JULY 3: The movie “Terminator 2: Judgment Day”, (alt: T2) directed by James Cameron. Seen here, a Series 800 Terminator, holding an M95A1 Phased Plasma Rifle. The year is 2029 A.D. Theatrical wide release July 3, 1991. Screen capture. Paramount Pictures. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

🔴 Zelenskyy gives interview to Russian journalists. Moscow orders it squashed.

🔴 Hundreds take over Chicago streets in support of Ukraine.

🔴 FDA expected to authorize second coronavirus booster for 50 and older.

