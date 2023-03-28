March 28: Victims, suspect identified in Nashville school shooting. Recovery begins after Mississippi tornadoes.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday March 28, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Victims, suspect in Nashville school shooting identified
2. Mississippi tornado survivors reeling as recovery begins
3. US Coast Guard: Most smuggling boats are never caught
4. Patriotism declining in importance for some Americans: Poll
[Trending] this morning
PRIVATE EYE IN VALLOW CASE DETAILS ‘BIZARRE’ STORY
Rich Robertson is a private investigator who has been tracking the case since the death of Brandon Boudreaux, the estranged husband of Vallow’s niece.
What we're watching
🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III testifies before the Senate Armed Services Committee on President Biden’s proposed 2024 budget.
🔴 President Joe Biden travels to Durham, N.C., to kick off the administration’s “‘Investing in America” tour.
🔴 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a virtual panel session on ‘A Just and Lasting Peace in Ukraine’ with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
