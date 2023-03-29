March 29: Nashville school shooting: Suspect bought 7 guns. Police bodycam footage released.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns from local stores
2. Nashville school shooting: Police bodycam footage released
3. Mayorkas says ports of entry are main passage for fentanyl
4. ‘This too shall pass’: Mississippi town rallies for tornado recovery
📱 [Trending] this morning
BROCKOVICH: ‘COVER-UP’ OCCURRING IN EAST PALESTINE
“There’s a whole lot of things that are going wrong out in East Palestine ever since that train derailment happened,” the environmental activist said.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The deadline has arrived: Workers at U.S. federal agencies must remove TikTok from their government devices following guidance from the White House.
🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testify before the House Armed Services Committee on President Biden’s 2024 budget.
🔴 President Joe Biden hosts Argentine President Alberto Fernández in Washington, D.C., for a bilateral meeting.
