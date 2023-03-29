March 29: Nashville school shooting: Suspect bought 7 guns. Police bodycam footage released.

A woman leaves flowers at a growing memorial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, at an entry to Covenant School for the victims of Monday’ shooting. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023 after several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is sworn in during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss the president’s budget for the department.

Mary Cockrell looks at the home of her neighbors, Lonnie and Melissa Pierce, who were killed when a semi truck landed on their house during a tornado that hit three days earlier, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Cockrell’s home was also damaged during the storm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

📱 [Trending] this morning

“There’s a whole lot of things that are going wrong out in East Palestine ever since that train derailment happened,” the environmental activist said.

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting Feb. 24, 2023, at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The deadline has arrived: Workers at U.S. federal agencies must remove TikTok from their government devices following guidance from the White House.

🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testify before the House Armed Services Committee on President Biden’s 2024 budget.

🔴 President Joe Biden hosts Argentine President Alberto Fernández in Washington, D.C., for a bilateral meeting.

