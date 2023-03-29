March 29: Nashville school shooting: Suspect bought 7 guns. Police bodycam footage released.

Updated:

A woman leaves flowers at a growing memorial, Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Nashville, at an entry to Covenant School for the victims of Monday’ shooting. (AP Photo/John Amis)

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 29, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Nashville shooting suspect bought 7 guns from local stores

2. Nashville school shooting: Police bodycam footage released

Families leave a reunification site in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 27, 2023 after several children were killed in a shooting at Covenant School in Nashville. The suspect is dead after a confrontation with police. (AP Photo/John Amis)

3. Mayorkas says ports of entry are main passage for fentanyl

Homeland Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is sworn in during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing to discuss the president’s budget for the department.

4. ‘This too shall pass’: Mississippi town rallies for tornado recovery

Mary Cockrell looks at the home of her neighbors, Lonnie and Melissa Pierce, who were killed when a semi truck landed on their house during a tornado that hit three days earlier, Monday, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. Cockrell’s home was also damaged during the storm. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

📱 [Trending] this morning

BROCKOVICH: ‘COVER-UP’ OCCURRING IN EAST PALESTINE

“There’s a whole lot of things that are going wrong out in East Palestine ever since that train derailment happened,” the environmental activist said.

Activist Erin Brockovich speaks during a town hall meeting Feb. 24, 2023, at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The deadline has arrived: Workers at U.S. federal agencies must remove TikTok from their government devices following guidance from the White House.

🔴 Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Mark Milley testify before the House Armed Services Committee on President Biden’s 2024 budget.

🔴 President Joe Biden hosts Argentine President Alberto Fernández in Washington, D.C., for a bilateral meeting.

[Your Morning]

