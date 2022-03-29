March 29: New round of Ukraine talks begins. Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap.

Phil Collins performs in Manchester

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. New round of talks aims to stop the fighting in Ukraine

A damaged building and car after recent shelling, in the center of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, March 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

2. Ukrainian negotiators develop mysterious symptoms

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich with his daughter Sofia Abramovich (left) in the stands (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

3. Will Smith apologizes for slapping Chris Rock at Oscars

(COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 27, 2022 shows US actor Will Smith (L), US actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 and US actor Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Angela WEISS and Robyn Beck / AFP)

4. Jan. 6 committee votes to hold Scavino, Navarro in contempt

Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., center, flanked by Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., left, and Vice Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., makes a statement as the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol pushes ahead with contempt charges against former advisers to Donald Trump, Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino, in response to their refusal to comply with subpoenas, at the Capitol in Washington, Monday, March 28, 2022. Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser, and Scavino, a White House communications aide under Trump, have been uncooperative in the congressional probe into the deadly 2021 insurrection. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Pop legend, Genesis frontman Phil Collins performs last show

Yet another classic rock legend has laid down the tour sheet and headed for retirement.

🔴 Biden says he’s “not walking anything back” after remarks about Putin.

🔴 Ukraine claims to retake ground ahead of latest talks.

🔴 3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania.

