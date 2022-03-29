March 29: New round of Ukraine talks begins. Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap.

☀ Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 29, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
Yet another classic rock legend has laid down the tour sheet and headed for retirement.
🔴 Biden says he’s “not walking anything back” after remarks about Putin.
🔴 Ukraine claims to retake ground ahead of latest talks.
🔴 3 dead in snowy pileup of dozens of vehicles in Pennsylvania.
