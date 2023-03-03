March 3: Alex Murdaugh convicted. Rail workers report illnesses amid warning from NTSB

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Alex Murdaugh convicted of killing wife, son
2. Rail workers report illnesses amid warning from NTSB
3. Police seized guns, knife from Bryan Kohberger’s car
4. Roblox criticized for ads targeted at children
📱 [Trending] this morning
11 minutes of daily exercise could forestall death, study finds
A new study suggests that as little as 11 minutes of exercise a day is enough activity to prevent people from dying early.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.
🔴 Alex Murdaugh is sentenced after being convicted of the murders of his wife and son.
🔴 President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis for heroism during the Vietnam War.
