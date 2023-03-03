March 3: Alex Murdaugh convicted. Rail workers report illnesses amid warning from NTSB

Alex Murdaugh , center, is led out of Colleton County Courthouse by sheriff’s deputies after being convicted Thursday, March 2, 2023, in Walterboro, S.C. Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife and son. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Good morning! It’s Friday, March 3, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

📱 [Trending] this morning

A new study suggests that as little as 11 minutes of exercise a day is enough activity to prevent people from dying early.

A woman exercises in a gym in central London, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2010. (AP Photo/Sang Tan)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 President Joe Biden meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House.

🔴 Alex Murdaugh is sentenced after being convicted of the murders of his wife and son.

🔴 President Joe Biden awards the Medal of Honor to Retired U.S. Army Col. Paris Davis for heroism during the Vietnam War.

