March 30: Army helicopters crash during training exercise. Migrant smuggling caught live on air.

Good morning! It’s Thursday March 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Casualties reported after Army helicopters crash in Kentucky
2. Watch: Migrant smuggling caught on live broadcast
3. Russia arrests Wall Street Journal reporter on spying charge
4. Taiwan’s president arrives in US amid threats from China
📱 [Trending] this morning
POLICE INVESTIGATING VIOLENT BULLYING INCIDENT IN GEORGIA
Authorities are investigating a series of bullying incidents in Georgia after an unresponsive 19-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes final gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter of 2022.
🔴 Play ball! Major League Baseball’s 2023 season begins today.
🔴 GLAAD hosts its 34th annual Media Awards, celebrating inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.
