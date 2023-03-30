March 30: Army helicopters crash during training exercise. Migrant smuggling caught live on air.

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023. (Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP)

Good morning! It’s Thursday March 30, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Emergency responders are seen near a site where two military helicopters crashed Wednesday night during a routine training mission in Trigg County, in southwestern Kentucky, on March 30, 2023. (Brandon Smith/WSMV-TV via AP)

Illegal migrant smuggling caught live on NewsNation live broadcast. (Credit: NewsNation)

MOSCOW, IDAHO – JANUARY 05: Bryan Kohberger looks toward his attorney, public defender Anne Taylor, right, during a hearing in Latah County District Court on January 5, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger has been arrested for the murders of four University of Idaho students in November 2022. (Photo by Ted S. Warren – Pool/Getty Images)

A vehicle awaits removal Saturday March 25, 2023, after getting destroyed by a Friday night tornado that hit Rolling Fork, Miss. Emergency officials in Mississippi say several people have been killed by tornadoes that tore through the state on Friday night, destroying buildings and knocking out power as severe weather produced hail the size of golf balls moved through several southern states.

📱 [Trending] this morning

Authorities are investigating a series of bullying incidents in Georgia after an unresponsive 19-year-old was dropped off at a local hospital.

19-year-old Trent Lehrkamp

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 The Bureau of Economic Analysis publishes final gross domestic product data for the fourth quarter of 2022.

🔴 Play ball! Major League Baseball’s 2023 season begins today.

🔴 GLAAD hosts its 34th annual Media Awards, celebrating inclusive representations of the LGBTQ community.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.