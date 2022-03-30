March 30: Russia and Ukraine back at the bargaining table. Severe spring storm heads east across US.

☀ Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting
2. Family desperate to find Naomi Irion after suspect arrest
3. Severe storm threat in Southern Plains, snow in the North
4. What does Will Smith’s slap mean for comedians?
📱 [Trending] this morning
NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts coming back to Earth
At least there’s still peace and brotherhood in space.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Southeast braces for another round of spring storms.
🔴 Signs of hope emerge in Russia/Ukraine talks.
🔴 Alligator stalls traffic in Florida panhandle.
