March 30: Russia and Ukraine back at the bargaining table. Severe spring storm heads east across US.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. (NASA via AP, File)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Ukraine, Russia hold new talks aimed at ending the fighting

A man walks with his dog near an apartment building damaged by shelling from fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, on Tuesday, March 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

2. Family desperate to find Naomi Irion after suspect arrest

More than two weeks have passed since 18-year-old Naomi Irion disappeared from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada, and her face is plastered on missing person posters around every corner in the town of Fernley.

3. Severe storm threat in Southern Plains, snow in the North

4. What does Will Smith’s slap mean for comedians?

Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

📱 [Trending] this morning

NASA astronaut, Russian cosmonauts coming back to Earth

At least there’s still peace and brotherhood in space.

FILE – In this Aug. 17, 2021 photo made available by NASA, astronaut and Expedition 65 Flight Engineer Mark Vande Hei inspects a spacesuit in preparation for a spacewalk at the International Space Station. (NASA via AP, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Southeast braces for another round of spring storms.

🔴 Signs of hope emerge in Russia/Ukraine talks.

🔴 Alligator stalls traffic in Florida panhandle.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation