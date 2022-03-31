March 31: Naomi Irion’s remains found. Biden tapping oil reserves to control prices.

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

The deal, available for dine-in customers only, offers “endless” servings of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and hash browns. (Getty Images)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Thursday, March 31, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Naomi Irion’s remains located, investigators say

Naomi Irion (Lyon County Sheriff’s Office/KLAS)

2. Chris Rock takes to comedy mic, still processing Oscar slap

Chris Rock, center, arrives at the Wilbur Theater before a performance, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

3. Ukrainian president says defense is at a ‘turning point’

Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks via video call to the Doha Forum in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, March 26, 2022. Ukraine’s president made a surprise video appearance Saturday at Qatar’s Doha Forum, calling on the energy-rich nation and others to boost their production to counteract the loss of Russian energy supplies. (AP Photo/Lujain Jo)

4. Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices

President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country’s fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Denny’s has a new deal for ‘Americans impacted by rising inflation’

Denny’s feels our pain.

The deal, available for dine-in customers only, offers “endless” servings of buttermilk pancakes, cheesy scrambled eggs and hash browns. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Severe storms that dropped tornadoes in Arkansas target Carolinas.

🔴 Talks between Russia and Ukraine resume on video Friday.

🔴 American astronaut rides home to Russia after record-breaking trip.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation