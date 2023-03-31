March 31: Trump indictment handed down. Former president rallies Republican support.

Good morning! It’s Friday March 31, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Donald Trump indicted by New York grand jury
2. Trump indictment puts Bragg at center of political firestorm
3. Vatican: Pope to leave hospital on Saturday, eats pizza
4. Biden to survey Mississippi tornado damage
📱 [Trending] this morning
GWYNETH PALTROW GETS VINDICATION AT SKI COLLISION TRIAL
Gwyneth Paltrow wasn’t to blame for a 2016 collision with a retired optometrist on a beginner run at a posh Utah ski resort during a family vacation, a jury decided Thursday following a Livestreamed trial that became a pop culture fixation.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden are in Mississippi, meeting first responders and state and local officials after several communities were devastated by recent storms.
🔴 The President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology meets to discuss progress in U.S. innovation.
🔴 The Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo, opening today, features top industry exhibitors from comics, graphic novels, anime, manga, video games, toys, movies and television.
