March 4: Alex Murdaugh gets life sentence. Gunshot detection technology scrutinized.

Updated:

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced Friday, March 3, 2023.

Good morning! It's Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here's a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Alex Murdaugh gets life sentence; lawyers to appeal

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced Friday, March 3, 2023.

2. Inflation has patients delaying medical care, risking their health

3. Gunshot detection tech deployed across US, but is it helping?

4. Barr: Cartels are more like ISIS than American mafia

📱 [Trending] this morning

DOCTOR: LESION REMOVED FROM BIDEN’S CHEST WAS CANCEROUS

A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

🔴 Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who has bucked his party on guns and immigration, faces a censure vote from the state GOP.

