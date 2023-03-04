March 4: Alex Murdaugh gets life sentence. Gunshot detection technology scrutinized.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Alex Murdaugh gets life sentence; lawyers to appeal
2. Inflation has patients delaying medical care, risking their health
3. Gunshot detection tech deployed across US, but is it helping?
4. Barr: Cartels are more like ISIS than American mafia
📱 [Trending] this morning
DOCTOR: LESION REMOVED FROM BIDEN’S CHEST WAS CANCEROUS
A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.
🔴 Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who has bucked his party on guns and immigration, faces a censure vote from the state GOP.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.