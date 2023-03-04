March 4: Alex Murdaugh gets life sentence. Gunshot detection technology scrutinized.

Good morning! It’s Saturday, March 4, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Alex Murdaugh is sentenced Friday, March 3, 2023.

📱 [Trending] this morning

A skin lesion removed from President Joe Biden’s chest last month was a basal cell carcinoma — a common form of skin cancer — his doctor said Friday, adding that no further treatment was required.

President Joe Biden speaks as he meets with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, March 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference.

🔴 Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas, who has bucked his party on guns and immigration, faces a censure vote from the state GOP.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.