March 4: Russians attack nuclear plant. French seize oligarch’s superyacht.

TOPSHOT – A picture taken on March 3, 2022 in a shipyard of La Ciotat, near Marseille, southern France, shows a yacht, Amore Vero, owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft. – The French government on March 3 said it had seized in La Ciotat a superyacht owned by a company linked to Igor Sechin, chief executive of Russian energy giant Rosneft and close confidant of the Russian President, as part of the implementation of European Union sanctions against Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT / AFP) (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

☀ Good morning! It’s Friday, March 4, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

This image made from a video released by Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shows bright flaring object landing in grounds of the nuclear plant in Enerhodar, Ukraine Friday, March 4, 2022. Russian forces shelled Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire as they pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing Ukrainian city and gained ground in their bid to cut off the country from the sea. (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant via AP)

Parishioner George Matwyshyn stands in the St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cathedral in Chicago’s Ukrainian Village, where churech services have been busier since Russia’s invasion.

Former Louisville Police Officer Brett Hankison discusses the muzzle flashes that he saw coming from the apartment as he is questioned by the prosecution in Louisville, Ky., Wednesday, March 2, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, Pool)

Marietta police officers receive training in Brazilian jiujitsu as a means to help reduce the number of violent takedowns conducted by officers.

📱 [Trending] this morning

This may be the first war won by taking away rich people’s toys.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Ukrainians in U.S. given temporary legal status.

🔴 U.S. charges Fox News producer for violating sanctions against Russian oligarch.

🔴 Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher vow to match $3M donated for Ukrainian refugees.

