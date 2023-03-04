March 5: Trump previews his 2024 campaign at CPAC, and another derailment in Ohio

Former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

Alex Murdaugh, center, is handcuffed in the courtroom after a guilty verdict of his double murder trial was read aloud at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, S.C., Thursday, March 2, 2023. Murdaugh was found guilty on two counts of murder in the shooting deaths in June 2021 of his wife and son. (Andrew J. Whitaker/The Post And Courier via AP, Pool)

Springfield train derailment

A child photographed working in a factory. (Images from the U.S. Department of Labor)

Embattled Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder appears to be heading for a new investigation by the NFL over an allegedly secret $55 million loan he reportedly procured without the knowledge of his business partners. Daniel Wallach, founder of Wallach Legal, predicts what comes next.

FILE – Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder poses for photos during an event to unveil the NFL football team’s new identity, Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. The Washington Commanders are denying the contents of a report about the team’s sale process and demands being made by owner Dan Snyder. The team in a statement late Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, said a story published hours earlier by The Washington Post is “simply untrue.” (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

🔴 President Joe Biden attends Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee events in Selma, Alabama.

🔴 Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis discusses his new book at the Reagan Library in Simi Valley, California.

🔴 Awards season continues with the Writers Guild of America Awards in New York and Los Angeles.

