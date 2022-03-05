March 6: Putin threatens the very existence of Ukraine. And a crime that defies known logic.

A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. (Getty Images)

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

Refugees, mostly women with children, wait for transportation at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland, Saturday, March 5, 2022, after fleeing from the Ukraine. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

(File/Getty)

(Photo credit should read NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

Former Vice President Mike Pence. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

📱 [Trending] this morning

AND THE QUESTION REMAINS UNANSWERED: WHO WOULD DO SOMETHING LIKE THIS?

A box of human heads was stolen from a truck that was transporting the body parts for medical research, officials in Denver said. (Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Kyrie Irving returns to Boston as the Brooklyn Nets visit the Celtics in NBA action.

🔴 The 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards are hosted by Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman.

🔴 The 10-part “Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty” premieres on HBO.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.