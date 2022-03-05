March 6: Putin threatens the very existence of Ukraine. And a crime that defies known logic.

Good morning! It’s Sunday, March 6, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Ukraine is bleeding’: Cease-fires collapse; Putin threatens country’s future
2. Deaths, injuries reported as tornado sweeps through central Iowa
3. Mastercard, Visa suspend operations in Russia after invasion
4. Pence takes aim at Trump, says no room in GOP for Putin apologists.
📱 [Trending] this morning
BOX OF HUMAN HEADS STOLEN FROM MEDICAL TRUCK IN DENVER
AND THE QUESTION REMAINS UNANSWERED: WHO WOULD DO SOMETHING LIKE THIS?
📅 What we’re watching
