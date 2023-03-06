March 6: Independent testers report health risks in East Palestine. Trump, DeSantis court voters as 2024 GOP field narrows.

Good morning! It’s Monday March 6, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Independent testers report health risks in East Palestine
2. 2024 GOP field narrows as Trump, DeSantis court voters
3. Video: Trump heckler blasting music escorted out of CPAC
4. US evaluating Ukrainian pilots for possible F-16 training
📱 [Trending] this morning
‘OZEMPIC FACE’: DOCTORS EXPLAIN DRUG’S SIDE EFFECT
The diabetes drug Semaglutide has sparked a weight loss craze, as people realized it can be used to shed pounds quickly when prescribed off-label.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 NTSB investigators will arrive at the site of another train derailment in Ohio, this one in Springfield.
🔴 CERAWeek 2023 energy conference begins with a focus on renewable, green and novel energy sources.
🔴 While snow is in short supply in many traditionally snowy parts of the country, avalanche warnings are up Monday for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.