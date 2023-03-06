March 6: Independent testers report health risks in East Palestine. Trump, DeSantis court voters as 2024 GOP field narrows.

FILE – A plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of the controlled detonation of a portion of the derailed Norfolk Southern trains, Feb. 6, 2023. After the catastrophic train car derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, some officials are raising concerns about a type of toxic substance that tends to stay in the environment. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

It's Monday March 6, 2023.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former President Donald Trump (Associated Press-John Locher/Associated Press-Andrew Harnik)

Former President Trump speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md., on Saturday, March 4, 2023.

LASK, POLAND – OCTOBER 12: F-16 Fighting Falcon from the Polish Air Force takes part in a NATO air Shielding exercise at the Lask Air Base on October 12, 2022 in Lask, Poland. NATO’s Allied Air Command, the Polish Air Force and the United States Air Force demonstrate the modern aircraft capabilities of Polish F-16s and the U.S. F-22s. As the Russian Invasion of Ukraine continues, NATO member Poland has been investing in new military equipment and various NATO allies’ troops are now stationed in the country. (Photo by Omar Marques/Getty Images)

The diabetes drug Semaglutide has sparked a weight loss craze, as people realized it can be used to shed pounds quickly when prescribed off-label.

This photograph taken on February 23, 2023, in Paris, shows the anti-diabetic medication Ozempic (semaglutide) made by Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk. (Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images)

🔴 NTSB investigators will arrive at the site of another train derailment in Ohio, this one in Springfield.

🔴 CERAWeek 2023 energy conference begins with a focus on renewable, green and novel energy sources.

🔴 While snow is in short supply in many traditionally snowy parts of the country, avalanche warnings are up Monday for the Sierra Nevada mountains.

