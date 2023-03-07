March 7: ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams talks to ‘CUOMO.’ Terrorism charges filed in Atlanta attack.

Good morning! It’s Tuesday March 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. ‘Dilbert’ author Scott Adams: Outrage mostly from white people
2. Dozens face domestic terrorism charges after Atlanta attack
3. Abducted Americans stepped into ‘hot zone’ of cartel warfare
4. China using LinkedIn, Indeed to recruit spies, target experts in US
📱 [Trending] this morning
PASSENGER ARRESTED FOR TRYING TO OPEN PLANE’S EMERGENCY EXIT
The man was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport when the plane landed.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.
🔴 The Paris Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2023/24 concludes with designs by Chanel, Miu Miu and Avellano.
🔴 The winner of 2023 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award for children’s books will be announced in a live ceremony at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.
