March 7: ‘Dilbert’ creator Scott Adams talks to ‘CUOMO.’ Terrorism charges filed in Atlanta attack.

FLE – Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, Calif., Oct. 26, 2006. Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after Adams, its creator, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Good morning! It’s Tuesday March 7, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

FLE – Scott Adams, creator of the comic strip Dilbert, poses for a portrait with the Dilbert character in his studio in Dublin, Calif., Oct. 26, 2006. Several prominent media publishers across the U.S. are dropping the Dilbert comic strip after Adams, its creator, described people who are Black as members of “a racist hate group” during an online video show. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

Burning construction equipment from the violent attack on the Atlanta Police Training Center construction site. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department video)

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. (AP Photo)

📱 [Trending] this morning

The man was arrested at Boston Logan International Airport when the plane landed.

FILE: A United Airlines plane departs the Newark International Airport, in Newark, New Jersey, on January 11 2023. (Photo by KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell is set to testify before the Senate Banking Committee.

🔴 The Paris Fashion Week Women’s Fall/Winter 2023/24 concludes with designs by Chanel, Miu Miu and Avellano.

🔴 The winner of 2023 Astrid Lindgren Memorial Award for children’s books will be announced in a live ceremony at the Bologna Children’s Book Fair.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.