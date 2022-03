Berlin, Germany – March 19: In this photo illustration the app of streaming service netflix is displayed on a smartphone on March 19, 2018 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo Illustration by Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images)

Refugees, mostly women with children, rest inside a tent after arriving at the border crossing, in Medyka, Poland on Sunday, March 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu)

Officials say six people were killed when a tornado moved through central Iowa on March 5, 2022. (WHO13)

A crowd of supporters fill the New Design Road bridge over I-270 in Frederick County as the “People’s Convoy” passed through the county as they made their way from Hagerstown to Washington, Sunday, March 6, 2022. (Bill Green/The Frederick News-Post via AP)

FILE – Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at an event to celebrate Black History Month in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Feb. 28, 2022, in Washington. Harris is traveling to Alabama this weekend to commemorate a key moment of the civil rights movement. Harris will speak in Selma at an event marking the 57th anniversary of “Bloody Sunday,” the day in 1965 when white police attacked Black voting rights marchers. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

They won’t get to see “Somebody Feed Phil” when the new season drops.

🔴 Australia sends missiles, ammo to Ukraine.

🔴 NATO gets green light to send fighter jets to Ukraine.

🔴 “SNL” returns to form, mocking Fox News, Donald Trump and Russia.

