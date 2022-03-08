March 8: Humanitarian crisis deepens in Ukraine. Is Putin’s mental status sound?

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to St. Petersburg’s governor Alexander Beglov during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️. Crisis deepens as Russia again pledges evacuation corridors

MEDYKA, POLAND – MARCH 07: People, mostly women and children, arrive from war-torn Ukraine on a freezing evening at the Medyka border crossing on March 07, 2022 in Medyka, Poland. Over one million people have arrived from Ukraine since the Russian invasion of February 24, and while many are now living with relatives who live and work in Poland, others are journeying onward to other countries in Europe. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

2. Ex-CIA official: Putin an ‘egomaniac,’ obsessed with power

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to St. Petersburg’s governor Alexander Beglov during their meeting in the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

3. Even mild cases of COVID-19 can damage the brain, study finds

Researchers led by a team from the University of Oxford compared brain scans of people who had contracted COVID-19 with those who had not and found marked differences. (Getty Images)

4. Lia Thomas situation ‘insane,’ Penn teammate says

FILE – University of Pennsylvania transgender swimmer Lia Thomas speaks to her coach after winning the 500 meter freestyle during an NCAA college swimming meet with Harvard, Jan. 22, 2022, at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass. Thomas is the subject of an attack ad by Congresswoman Vick Hartzler, a U.S. Senate candidate in Missouri. (AP Photo/Josh Reynolds, File)

📱 [Trending] this morning

Falcons’ Calvin Ridley suspended for bets on NFL games

Will he become the Pete Rose of the NFL?

FILE – Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) makes a catch during the team’s NFL training camp football practice Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, in Flowery Branch, Ga. Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games in the 2021 season. The suspension announced by NFL commissioner Roger Goodell on Monday, March 7, 2022, is for activity that took place while Ridley was away from the team while addressing mental health concerns.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

📅 What we’re watching

🔴 Russian warship that shelled Snake Island destroyed by Ukrainian rocket fire.

🔴 Dolly Parton opens ACM awards with tribute to Ukraine.

🔴 Supreme Court rejects GOP redistricting plans in Pennsylvania, North Carolina.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNation