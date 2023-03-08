March 8: Kidnapped Americans found in Mexico; 2 dead, 2 alive. Manchin says cartels are terrorists.

Mexican Natioanla Guard prepare a search mission for four U.S. citizens kidnapped by gunmen at Matamoros, Mexico, Monday, March 6, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. (AP Photo)

FILE – Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks during a news conference Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. President Joe Biden on Saturday was criticized by Manchin for being “cavalier” and “divorced from reality” the day after vowing to shuttered coal fired electric plants and lean heavier on wind and solar energy in the future. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

EAST PALESTINE, OH – FEBRUARY 14: Workers remove contaminated dirt near the railroad tracks on February 14, 2023 in East Palestine, Ohio. A train operated by Norfolk Southern derailed on February 3, releasing toxic fumes and forcing evacuation of residents.

Burning construction equipment from the violent attack on the Atlanta Police Training Center construction site. (Credit: Atlanta Police Department video)

An alligator that was reportedly stolen from a Texas zoo as an egg or a hatchling was returned to the zoo this week after being found by Texas Parks and Wildlife.

🔴 It’s International Women’s Day, a global event first observed in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland in 1911.

🔴 The heads of the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats.

🔴 The World Baseball Classic begins, with 20 national teams competing and games taking place in Taiwan, Japan and the U.S.

