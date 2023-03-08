March 8: Kidnapped Americans found in Mexico; 2 dead, 2 alive. Manchin says cartels are terrorists.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday March 8, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️. Kidnapped Americans found in Mexico; 2 dead, 1 injured
2. Manchin condemns cartels as terrorists: ‘What better definition?’
3. Mobile lab tests air for chemicals after Ohio train derailment
4. Who are the 23 people facing terrorism charges in Georgia?
📱 [Trending] this morning
ALLIGATOR RETURNED TO TEXAS ZOO 20 YEARS AFTER BEING STOLEN AS AN EGG
An alligator that was reportedly stolen from a Texas zoo as an egg or a hatchling was returned to the zoo this week after being found by Texas Parks and Wildlife.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 It’s International Women’s Day, a global event first observed in Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland in 1911.
🔴 The heads of the CIA, FBI and National Security Agency testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee on worldwide threats.
🔴 The World Baseball Classic begins, with 20 national teams competing and games taking place in Taiwan, Japan and the U.S.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.
📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.