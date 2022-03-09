March 9: Air raid sirens heard in Kyiv. Pentagon nixes Poland’s jet offer to Ukraine.

FILE – Two Polish Air Force Russian made Mig 29’s fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S. made F-16’s fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, on Aug. 27, 2011. In a private video call with American lawmakers over the weekend, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a “desperate” plea to the United States to help Kyiv get more warplanes to fight Russia’s invasion and retain control of its airspace. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

People help an elderly woman to walk in a street with an apartment building hit by shelling in the background in Mariupol, Ukraine, Monday, March 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Evgeniy Maloletka)

Gas prices are shown Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tumwater, Wash. The cost of gasoline is pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Demonstrators gather to speak on the steps of the Florida Historic Capitol Museum in front of the Florida State Capitol, Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tallahassee, Fla. Florida House Republicans advanced a bill, dubbed by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, to forbid discussions of sexual orientation and gender identity in schools, rejecting criticism from Democrats who said the proposal demonizes LGBTQ people. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Apple’s got a new “budget” version of its phone that’s somehow still more expensive.

FILE – People shop at an Apple Store in Beijing, Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021. Apple on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, unveiled a new version of its budget-priced iPhone that’s capable of connecting to ultrafast 5G wireless networks, an upgrade that has been available on the company’s upscale models for more than a year. (AP Photo/Andy Wong, File)

🔴 Angry Putin set to “double down” in Ukraine, intel chief warns.

🔴 Israel says it will offer “temporary refuge” to 25,000 Ukrainians.

🔴 Hawaii becomes final state to drop indoor mask mandates.

