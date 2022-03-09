March 9: Air raid sirens heard in Kyiv. Pentagon nixes Poland’s jet offer to Ukraine.

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Apple’s got a new “budget” version of its phone that’s somehow still more expensive.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 Angry Putin set to “double down” in Ukraine, intel chief warns.
🔴 Israel says it will offer “temporary refuge” to 25,000 Ukrainians.
🔴 Hawaii becomes final state to drop indoor mask mandates.
