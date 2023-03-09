March 9: Kidnapped Americans return, lawmakers call for action. Norfolk Southern CEO testifies before Congress.

Good morning! It’s Thursday March 9, 2023. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
📱 [Trending] this morning
Anyone who wants to deal in facts has been slamming Tucker Carlson for mischaracterizing Jan. 6 by taking video snippets out of context.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, will announce his budget for fiscal year 2024.
🔴 Freedom House will publish its annual country-by-country assessment of political rights and civil liberties.
🔴 Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills is scheduled for a court hearing on charges of rape and kidnapping.
💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation app and NewsNationNow.com.