March 9: Kidnapped Americans return, lawmakers call for action. Norfolk Southern CEO testifies before Congress.

A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina plates and several bullet holes, at the crime scene where gunmen kidnapped four U.S. citizens who crossed into Mexico from Texas, Friday, March 3, 2023. Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the four Americans were going to buy medicine and were caught in the crossfire between two armed groups after they had entered Matamoros, across from Brownsville, Texas, on Friday. (AP Photo)

FILE – A view of the scene Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, as the cleanup continues at the site of a Norfolk Southern freight train derailment that happened on Feb. 3, in East Palestine, Ohio. On Tuesday, Feb. 28, in the wake of a fiery Ohio derailment and other recent crashes, federal regulators urged that freight railroads should reexamine the way they use and maintain the detectors along the tracks that are supposed to spot overheating bearings. (AP Photo/Matt Freed, File)

FILE – Police and protesters converge during a demonstration, Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, in Louisville, Ky. Recent revelations about the search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor’s death have reopened old wounds in Louisville’s Black community and disrupted the city’s efforts to restore trust in the police department. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

The Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, Virginia, is set to reopen next week after a 6-year-old boy shot his teacher on Jan. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Denise Lavoie)

Anyone who wants to deal in facts has been slamming Tucker Carlson for mischaracterizing Jan. 6 by taking video snippets out of context.

FILE – Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Daniel “DJ” Rodriguez, of Fontana, Calif., pleaded guilty on Tuesday to using a stun gun to attack a Washington D.C. police officer who was brutally injured while trying to defend the U.S. Capitol from the angry mob of President Donald Trump supporters on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

🔴 President Joe Biden, in Philadelphia, will announce his budget for fiscal year 2024.

🔴 Freedom House will publish its annual country-by-country assessment of political rights and civil liberties.

🔴 Philadelphia Eagles guard Josh Sills is scheduled for a court hearing on charges of rape and kidnapping.

