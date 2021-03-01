☀ March 1: J&J vaccine shipments, what Trump said at CPAC and Golden Globe winners

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

See the complete list of winners for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.

In this video grab issued Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021, by NBC, Taylor Simone Ledward Boseman, right, accepts the award for best actor in a motion picture drama for “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” on behalf of her late husband Chadwick Boseman, pictured on Screen at left, at the Golden Globe Awards. (NBC via AP)

🔴 The Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Merrick Garland to be Attorney General on Monday.

🔴 Minnesota’s court of appeals will begin hearing arguments Monday on whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.

🔴 President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at 4:30 p.m. EST.

