☀ March 1: J&J vaccine shipments, what Trump said at CPAC and Golden Globe winners

Good morning! It’s Monday, March 1, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💉 Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 shot gets CDC panel backing; vaccine near shipping
2️⃣🎤 Trump speaks at CPAC in first post-White House appearance
3️⃣💼 NY Gov. Cuomo acknowledges behavior seen as ‘flirtation’
4️⃣📰 Khashoggi’s fiancée says Saudi crown prince should be punished “without delay”
📱 [Trending] this morning
Golden Globe Awards: 2021’s winners
See the complete list of winners for the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards.
📅 What we’re watching
🔴 The Senate Judiciary Committee votes on Merrick Garland to be Attorney General on Monday.
🔴 Minnesota’s court of appeals will begin hearing arguments Monday on whether to reinstate a third-degree murder charge against Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged in George Floyd’s death.
🔴 President Joe Biden will meet virtually with Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador at 4:30 p.m. EST.
