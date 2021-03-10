☀ March 10: House stimulus vote, Biden’s first 50 days and a dog suits up in PPE

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:
1️⃣💵 $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill clears procedural hurdle; House will vote Wednesday
2️⃣✔ Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises
3️⃣🚨 Three jurors picked in Chauvin trial over George Floyd’s death; many saw video of arrest
4️⃣👑 EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?
Golden retriever wears PPE to assist owner working in lab
A golden retriever in Illinois suits up in PPE to help his owner, who’s a neuroscientist.
🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues Wednesday. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.
🔴 President Joe Biden will host an event Wednesday with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck about their historic partnership to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.
