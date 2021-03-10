☀ March 10: House stimulus vote, Biden’s first 50 days and a dog suits up in PPE

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room following the passage of the American Rescue Plan in the U.S. Senate at the White House on March 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

A golden retriever in Illinois suits up in PPE to help his owner, who’s a neuroscientist.

🔴 Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues Wednesday. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

🔴 President Joe Biden will host an event Wednesday with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck about their historic partnership to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.

