☀ March 10: House stimulus vote, Biden’s first 50 days and a dog suits up in PPE

[Your Morning]

Posted: | Updated:
View all weather news

Good morning! It’s Wednesday, March 10, 2021. Here’s a look at your news across the nation:

1️⃣💵 $1.9T COVID-19 relief bill clears procedural hurdle; House will vote Wednesday

2️⃣✔ Biden’s first 50 days: Where he stands on key promises

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 06: President Joe Biden speaks from the State Dining Room following the passage of the American Rescue Plan in the U.S. Senate at the White House on March 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

3️⃣🚨 Three jurors picked in Chauvin trial over George Floyd’s death; many saw video of arrest

4️⃣👑 EXPLAINER: Why is Harry and Meghan’s son not a prince?

📱 [Trending] this morning

Golden retriever wears PPE to assist owner working in lab

A golden retriever in Illinois suits up in PPE to help his owner, who’s a neuroscientist.

📅 What we’re watching

🔴  Jury selection for the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues Wednesday. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

🔴 President Joe Biden will host an event Wednesday with the CEOs of Johnson & Johnson and Merck about their historic partnership to produce more COVID-19 vaccines.

💻📲 We’ll bring you 🔴 LIVE news updates throughout the day on the NewsNation Now app and NewsNationNow.com.

📺 Find NewsNation on your TV or stream.

© 1998 - 2021 Nexstar Inc. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

Trending on NewsNationNow.com